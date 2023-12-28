Cotton Off Highs for Midday, Still in the Black

Midday cotton prices are 9 to 12 points higher through Thursday. The March contract was up by 77 points earlier in the session. OI data from ICE showed Tuesday action was net new buying, while traders rolled out of March to the deferred contracts yesterday. March futures are currently up 87 points for the week.

The updated Drought Monitor showed N. TX improved slightly from last week but there is still D3-D4 level drought within nearly every state in the cotton belt. Last year KS and OK were worse off at this time, though the Southeast is 11.8% points more in drought including 2.5% points more in D3-D4.

The Cotlook A Index for 12/27 was a penny stronger at 90.40 cents/lb. The AWP for the week is 63.80 and will be updated after the close.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 80.6, up 7 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 81.61, up 5 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 82.3, up 11 points

