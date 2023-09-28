Cotton Moving Higher into Export Sales Data

Cotton is trading triple digits to the plus side so far this morning. FAS will release the weekly Export Sales report shortly. The cotton market was off the highs, but held on for gains on Wednesday. The board was 12 to 24 points higher at the settle. December contracts were up by 127 points at the high of the session.

The Cotlook A Index was back up by 195 points to 98.35c for 9/28. The Seam reported 5,781 bales were sold on 9/26 for an average gross price of 81.94 cents. The AWP for cotton was 72.29 cents. ICE Certified Stocks for 9/26 were 32,648 bales.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 88.3, up 12 points, currently up 110 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 88.8, up 24 points, currently up 111 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 89.03, up 18 points, currently up 94 points

