Cotton Mostly Higher with Low Acreage Reported

Cotton futures are 70 points off their session highs into midday, following a strong surge out of the NASS data. New crop futures are also up by 21 to 43 points for midday.

FAS data showed cotton bookings were 98.2k RBs for the week that ended 3/21. That was up 8% for the week and was 46% above the 4-wk average.

NASS surveys found 10.673 million acres are intended for cotton planting this season. That was a 443k acre increase from last year, and compares to the 11.3 million expected. Each per-report survey response had acreage up yr/yr, though the March number was at the low end of estimates.

The Seam recorded 4,299 bales sold online for 3/26 at an average gross price pf 79.32 cents. The 3/26 Cotlook A Index was 45 points higher to 96.90 cents/lb. The AWP is 72.50 cents per pound, in effect for farm program purposes through Thursday. ICE certified stocks were shown at 41,756 bales as of 3/20.

May 24 Cotton is at 90.92, up 15 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 91.57, up 13 points,

Dec 24 Cotton is at 83.05, down 29 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.