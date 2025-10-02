Cotton Off Morning Lows, but Holding Wednesday Losses

Cotton futures are trading with 30 to 50 point losses across most contracts on Wednesday. The US dollar index was down another $0.034 on the day to $97.485, with crude oil slipping back 44 cents.

Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed 942 sales at an average price of 63.62 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 80 points on September 30 at 76.90 cents. ICE cotton stocks were up 2,417 bales on 9/30, with the certified stocks level at 17,891 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 41 points last week at 54.38 cents/lb. It is good through Thursday.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 63.32, up 27 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 65.29, down 48 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 67.23, down 34 points

