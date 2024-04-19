Cotton Modestly Higher at Midday

The cotton market is trading 2 to 72 points higher to round out the week. Crude oil futures had a volatile night, and are back up 33 cents at midday, with the morning lows more than $4 off the overnight highs. That was after after reports of several presumed Israeli strikes in Iran in response to the Iranian attack over the weekend on Israel. Iran reportedly downplayed the attacks, indicating there would be no retaliation in response.

Thursday afternoon’s Cotton on-Call report showed 6,900 contracts of unfixed call sales for May, down 3,672 on the week. July was up 5,426 contracts to 28,421 contracts. Overall, on the week unfixed call sales were up 2,828 contracts to 70,843 contracts. The unfixed call purchases are large for December at 40,708 contracts.

ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 3,351 bales on April 18 at 176,083 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down another 160 points to 87.35 cents/lb on April 18. The AWP dropped another 325 points to 62.18 yesterday and is good through next Thursday.

May 24 Cotton is at 78.75, up 65 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 80.95, up 34 points,

Dec 24 Cotton is at 77.49, up 8 points

