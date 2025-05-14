Cotton Mixed on Tuesday

Cotton futures are trading with contracts down 18 to slightly higher in some nearby contracts on Tuesday. Crude oil prices are trading with gains of $1.80/barrel. The US dollar index was back down $0.714 to $100.890.

Crop Progress data showed 28% of the US cotton crop planted as of 5/11, now behind the 31% average planting pace. Texas planting progress was 2 points back of average at 27%,w ith GA at 24%, behind the 28% average.

The Friday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 1,415 bales at an average price of 68.86 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady on Monday at 78.25. ICE cotton stocks were up 4,990 bales on May 12 on new certifications, with a certified stocks level of 27.240 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 13 points last Thursday to 54.81 cents/lb.

Jul 25 Cotton is at 66.45, down 18 points,

Oct 25 Cotton is at 69.55, up 66 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.86, up 1 points

