Cotton Mixed on Tuesday

Cotton futures are trading with contracts down 18 to slightly higher in some nearby contracts on Tuesday. Crude oil prices are trading with gains of $1.80/barrel. The US dollar index was back down $0.714 to $100.890.
Crop Progress data showed 28% of the US cotton crop planted as of 5/11, now behind the 31% average planting pace. Texas planting progress was 2 points back of average at 27%,w ith GA at 24%, behind the 28% average.
The Friday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 1,415 bales at an average price of 68.86 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady on Monday at 78.25. ICE cotton stocks were up 4,990 bales on May 12 on new certifications, with a certified stocks level of 27.240 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 13 points last Thursday to 54.81 cents/lb.
Jul 25 Cotton is at 66.45, down 18 points,
Oct 25 Cotton is at 69.55, up 66 points,
Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.86, up 1 points
More news from Barchart
- Does Cotton Have a Chance to Rally in 2025?
- Cotton Prices Have Bottomed, But Fundamentals Need to Improve for a Sustained Price Uptrend
- July Cotton Futures Are Posting the Most Bullish Price Action in Months. Here Are the Levels to Watch Before You Buy.
- July Cotton Futures May Have Found a Bottom. Here Are the Levels to Watch Before You Buy.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.