Cotton Mixed on Tuesday

Cotton prices are mixed so far on Tuesday morning. Futures were up 7 to 17 points in the nearby contracts on Friday. The dollar index is up 485 points, with crude oil futures down $2.29 /barrel to add little pressure.

Export commitments of cotton shipped and unshipped 2024/25 sales are now at 4.441 million RB, down 15% from last year. That is 39% of the USDA forecast and behind the 51% average pace.

Weekly data from CFTC showed managed money spec funds in cotton futures and options cutting 6,537 contracts from their net short as of August 27. By that Tuesday they were net short 45,308 contracts.

The Seam reported online cash sales of just 1,497 bales at an average price of 65.66 cents on Thursday. ICE cotton stocks unchanged on August 29, leaving just 266 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was back down 150 points on August 29 at 79.95 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) was updated to 56.98 cents/lb for the next week through Thursday, up 108 points from the week prior.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 69.99, up 7 points, currently down 1 point

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 71.65, up 13 points, currently up 1 point

May 25 Cotton closed at 72.87, up 17 points, currently up 6 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.