Cotton Mixed to Begin Friday

The cotton market is trading mixed this morning with contracts anywhere from 10 points lower to 29 points higher. They were back up on Thursday to post gains of 83 to 105 points at the close. The outside market factors are a mixed bag, with crude oil up another 71 cents and the US dollar index back 193 points higher.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed a 38.32% wk/wk drop in old crop sales to 156,450 RB in the week that ended on May 9. That was still up 18.13% from the same week last year, as Chinese led the way with 63,600 RB in sales. New crop sales totaled 140,603 RB, a slight decline from last week. El Salvador was the buyer of 90,800 RB of that total. Export shipments were tallied at 238,755 RB, 4.36% lower than the week prior. The top destination was China, with 85,000 RB headed that way, as 39,900 RB was shipped to Turkey.

ICE certified cotton stocks rose another 13,135 bales on May 15 at 182,870 bales. The Seam reported 647 bales sold on the platform on 5/15, with an average price of 68.01 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 165 points on May 15 at 84.20 cents/lb. The AWP dropped another 18 points to 59.46 on Thursday and is good through next week.

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 76.24, up 83 points, currently down 10 cents

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 75.19, up 90 points, currently down 4 cents

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 76.8, up 95 points, currently down 3 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

