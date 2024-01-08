Cotton Mixed through Midday

Front month cotton prices are currently near UNCH with gains limited to 20 points in the front months. New crop futures are 4 to 44 points in the red widening the inverse to 24/25 cotton prices.

The Seam reported 7,737 bales were sold online on 1/3 for an average gross price of 72.82. The Cotlook A Index was 91.40 on 1/2, UNCH from the day prior. The AWP was up by another 80 points to 64.96 cents/lb.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 80.41, up 22 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 81.38, up 3 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 82.19, up 4 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.