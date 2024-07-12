Cotton Mixed to Start Friday

Cotton futures are posting mixed trade as the market preps for some updated cotton data from the USDA later this morning. Prices ended the Thursday session mixed, with contracts anywhere from 27 points lower to 5 points higher. The outside factors were helping, with crude oil up 85 cents and the US dollar index down 589 points.

The weekly Export Sales report indicated US exporters sold just 54,138 RB of old cotton in the week that ended on July 4th, the 5th lowest total for the marketing year. New crop sales totaled 69,481 RB during that week, a 3-week high. Export shipments were tallied at 160,709 RB down 8.58% from last week

ICE certified cotton stocks were down 11,932 bales on decertification on July 10 at 41,858 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down 50 points on July 10 at 81.00 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) was cut by 43 points last week to 57.80 cents/lb last week and is effective through today.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 70.87, down 6 points, currently up 7 points

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 72.74, up 1 point, currently down 2 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 74.17, up 5 points, currently down 3 points

