Cotton Mixed on Morning Firmness

August 09, 2023 — 08:27 am EDT

AM cotton prices are trading with 14 points higher to 17 points lower. Cotton worked lower on Tuesday, but firmed up for the settle. Prices were still 14 to 33 points in the red at the close, though December futures ended 80 points off their session low. 

Crop Progress data had 92% of the cotton crop squaring, 63% setting bolls, with 8% of bolls opening as of 8/6. Cotton condition ratings on the Brugler500 Index were 3 points lower for the week to 300 flat – the equivalent of 100% “Fair”. 

NOAA’s 7-day QPF has inch plus rainfall from KS to eastern Canada. The heaviest concentrations will be in MO and AR, along with parts of IN and TN. Most of Texas is still being missed, with a few stray showers in the Panhandle.

The Cotlook A Index for 8/7 was 55 points weaker to 95.05 cents/lb. The AWP for cotton is 70.19 cents/lb, effective through Thursday. ICE Certified Stocks were reported at 560 bales for 8/3. 

Dec 23 Cotton  closed at 85.2, down 14 points, currently down 3 points 

Mar 24 Cotton  closed at 85.27, down 18 points, currently down 3 points

May 24 Cotton  closed at 85.41, down 18 points, currently up 14 points


