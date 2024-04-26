Cotton Mixed on Friday

Cotton futures showing mixed action on Friday, with front months up 6 to 49 points and December and beyond down 3 to 22 points. The outside markets are providing a mixed influence, with crude oil up 45 cents/barrel and the US dollar index 469 points higher.

ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 3,283 bales on April 25 at 181,430 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down another 45 points to 87.80 cents/lb on April 25. The AWP dropped another 85 points to 61.33 in Thursday afternoon’s release and is good through next Thursday.

May 24 Cotton is at 80.07, up 49 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 81.35, up 27 points,

Dec 24 Cotton is at 77.61, down 3 points

