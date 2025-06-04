Cotton Mixed at Midday

Cotton futures are trading with mixed action on Tuesday, as most contracts are down 35 to 45 points, and thinly traded October up 1 point. Crude oil prices are up another $1.05/barrel, with the US dollar index back up $0.540 to $99.175.
The Monday afternoon Crop Progress report indicated 66% of the US cotton crop was planted, 3 percentage points back of average. Planting pace in TX was even with the 5-year average at 61%, with GA 3 points behind average at 74%. The crop was also 8% squared, vs. 7% via the 5-year average pace. Condition ratings were tallied at 49% good/excellent, which is 12% below last year. The Brugler500 index was at 324, which is the lowest initial crop score since 2013. Ratings in Texas were the lowest in 3 years to start at 298 (38% gd/ex).
Monday’s auction from The Seam showed 1,174 bales sold at an average price of 61.89 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 20 points on 6/2 at 77.45. ICE cotton stocks were up 10,694 bales on June 2 via new certifications, with a certified stocks level of 53,700 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 32 points last week at 53.84 cents/lb. It is good through Thursday.
Jul 25 Cotton is at 65.76, down 37 points,
Oct 25 Cotton is at 68.1, up 1 point,
Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.26, down 43 points
