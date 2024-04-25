Cotton Mixed Following Positive Export Sales Data

Cotton futures posted mixed action on Thursday, with contracts anywhere from up 38 points to 21 points lower. The outside market influences saw crude oil up $1.03/barrel and the US dollar index 260 points lower.

Export Sales data from this morning saw an uptick to the old crop cotton bookings in the week of 4/18 to 177,077 RB, an 11-week high. New crop sales were slightly below the week prior at 65,735 RB. Export shipments dropped to a 9-week low of 261,698 RB.

ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 1,170 bales on April 24 at 178,147 bales. The Cotlook A Index was back down 50 points to 88.25 cents/lb on April 24. The AWP dropped another 85 points to 61.33 in this afternoon’s release and is good through next Thursday.

May 24 Cotton closed at 79.58, up 7 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 81.08, up 7 points,

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 77.64, down 5 points

