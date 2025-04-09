Cotton Mixed in Early Wednesday Trade

Cotton prices are up 5 points in the nearby May contract and down 20 to 29 points in other nearbys in early Wednesday trade. Futures posted Tuesday weakness, closing 44 to 56 points lower. Crude oil futures were down $2.48/barrel, falling to a 4-year low and the lowest close since April 2021. The US dollar index was back down $0.247 on the day.

The addition 50% tariffs on China are set to go into effect today April 9, taking the new total to 104% on all Chinese goods. Overnight, China retaliated with a 50% increase on US goods, taking to total to 84% to be implemented on Thursday.

Don’t Miss a Day:

There were just 539 cash bales sold on The Seam on 4/7 at an average price of 63.34 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 145 points on Monday at 75.25 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 7, with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 158 points last week to 55.22 cents/lb.

May 25 Cotton closed at 65.55, down 44 points, currently up 5 points

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 66.33, down 56 points, currently down 25 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 67.75, down 48 points currently down 20 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.