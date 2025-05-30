Cotton Mixed Early on Friday

Cotton prices are mixed on Friday morning, with contracts mostly weaker and July up 3 points. futures held the weakness into the Thursday close, as contracts were down 34 to 52 points on the day. Crude oil prices were back down $0.97 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.505 lower to $99.260.

The Wednesday online sale from The Seam showed 440 bales sold at an average price of 66.35 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 30 points on 5/28 at 77.95. ICE cotton stocks were down 4,654 bales via decertification on May 28, with a certified stocks level of 41,863 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down 38 points last Thursday at 53.52 cents/lb. It was not updated from USDA on Thursday.

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 64.84, down 49 points, currently up 3 points

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 67.24, down 52 points, currently down 38 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 67.76, down 34 points, currently down 10 points

