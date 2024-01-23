Cotton Mixed as Old Crop Cools Off

Old crop cotton is cooling off on Tuesday with 6 to 32 point pullbacks. New crop futures are playing catchup at midday after the spread widened to 3 month highs. Futures are currently up 6 to 18 points.

The S&P Global cotton area estimate was 10.675 million acres for 24/25.

The Seam confirmed another 23.883 bales were sold on 1/19, to top the 22k on Thursday, for an average gross price of 75.84 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 140 points stronger on 1/22 to 93.35 cents. ICE certified stocks were 1,949 bales as of 1/19. The AWP for cotton is 65.47 cents/lb through Thursday.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 84.71, down 12 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 85.86, unch

Jul 24 Cotton is at 86.28, up 2 points

