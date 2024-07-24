Cotton Market Still Under Pressure on Production and Economic Concerns

Cotton futures continue to be under pressure, with triple digit losses in most contracts at midday. Ideas of improved yield potential linger from Monday. Prices are down 192 to 158 points as this is written, with thinly traded October again the softest. Active December was down 114 points (1.14 cents/pound). The US dollar index is weaker today, down 220 points at 103.995 for nearby futures. Crude oil has rebounded from yesterday’s sell off, up 92 cents at $77.88 per barrel.

ICE cotton stocks were down 1,674 bales on July 19 from decertification, leaving 38,466 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 15 points on July 23 at 80.90 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) was raised 34 points to 56.42 cents/lb, last week and is in effect through Thursday.

Dec 24 Cotton is at 68.25, down 123 points,

Mar 25 Cotton is at 70.08, down 128 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 71.57, down 125 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

