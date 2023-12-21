News & Insights

Cotton Market Mostly UNCH into Export Sales

December 21, 2023 — 10:02 am EST

Current Thursday prices are a point to 7 points in the red after cotton traded in a 52 point range overnight. Most of the midweek cotton session’s range was in the black, but futures faded more than a penny from the daily highs to close 5 to 25 points weaker. 

Zhengzhou Cotton Prices in China fell for the 4th straight session on Wednesday, a net 245 yuan/MT (~156 points/lb) to 15,325 yuan/MT (~97.3 cents/lb).

The Cotlook A Index weakened by 75 points to 89.45 for 12/19. The AWP for the week is 65.67 cents, and will be updated today after the close. The ICE certified stocks for 12/19 were 5,141 bales. 

 

Mar 24 Cotton  closed at 79.21, down 25 points, currently down 6 points

May 24 Cotton  closed at 80.06, down 21 points, currently down 3 points

Jul 24 Cotton  closed at 80.56, down 23 points, currently down 7 points

