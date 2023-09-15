Cotton Market Fading through Friday

Nearby cotton futures are backing off on Friday to limit the week’s net move. Current front months are down 13 to 75 points. Friday’s Dollar Index is cooling off after an impressive run from $99.26 in July to a 6-mo high $105.43 – including a $0.180 point rally this week.

The Cotlook A Index was 115 points weaker on 9/14 to 97.5 cents/lb. The AWP for cotton was lowered 1.6 cents to 71.95 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks were 2,652 bales on 9/8.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 87.03, down 77 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 87.72, down 51 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 88.04, down 37 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

