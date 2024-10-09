News & Insights

Cotton Marginally Higher on Wednesday

October 09, 2024 — 02:37 pm EDT

Cotton futures are trading with 4 to 10 point gains on Wednesday. The outside markets are adding some pressure, with the crude oil down another 82 cents/barrel and the US dollar index up 337 points.

The Seam reported 837 bales of online sales on October 8 at an average price of 70.25 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday, leaving 265 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on October 8 at 85.10 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was trimmed by 25 points last week to 60.81 cents/lb and is good through tomorrow.

Dec 24 Cotton  is at 72.37, up 10 points,

Mar 25 Cotton  is at 74.48, up 6 points,

May 25 Cotton  is at 75.79, up 4 points

