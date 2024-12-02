Cotton Off Lows at Midday

Cotton futures are pulling off the early Monday lows, with midday losses limited to 45 to 49 points. The outside markets are pressure factors, with crude oil back to unchanged at midday and flirting with losses and the US dollar index up 667 points.

The Seam reported 1,566 bales of online sales on November 29 at an average price of 65.84 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged again on Friday, at 13,274 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on 11/29 at 82.00 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was raised by 162 points last week to 57.53 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 71.44, down 49 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 72.53, down 45 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 73.47, down 46 points

