Cotton Off Lows at Friday’s Midday

Cotton futures are trading with Friday losses of 180 to 224 points so far on Friday’s midday, as they pull off early losses Crude oil futures are $5.09/barrel lower, as the US dollar index is back up $0.900 on the day.
In response to President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, China issued a retaliatory tariff of 34% on all US goods overnight.
Export Sales data has total cotton commitments at 10.438 million RB, down 4% from last year. That is 101% of the USDA report, with the average pace at 102%.
The Cotlook A Index was back down 50 points on April 3 at 79.60 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on 4/2, with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 158 points on Thursday afternoon to 55.22 cents/lb.
May 25 Cotton is at 62.56, down 224 points,
Jul 25 Cotton is at 63.9, down 181 points,
Dec 25 Cotton is at 65.7, down 185 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
