Cotton Off Lows at Friday’s Midday

April 05, 2025 — 05:48 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures are trading with Friday losses of 180 to 224 points so far on Friday’s midday, as they pull off early losses Crude oil futures are $5.09/barrel lower, as the US dollar index is back up $0.900 on the day.

In response to President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, China issued a retaliatory tariff of 34% on all US goods overnight. 

Export Sales data has total cotton commitments at 10.438 million RB, down 4% from last year. That is 101% of the USDA report, with the average pace at 102%. 

The Cotlook A Index was back down 50 points on April 3 at 79.60 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on 4/2, with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 158 points on Thursday afternoon to 55.22 cents/lb.

May 25 Cotton  is at 62.56, down 224 points,

Jul 25 Cotton  is at 63.9, down 181 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 65.7, down 185 points

