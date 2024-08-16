Cotton Lower to Start Friday Trade

Cotton prices are down 56 to 80 points across most contracts on Thursday. Futures faded back off the highs on Thursday, but contracts were up 3 to 10 points by the close. The US dollar index was 490 points higher, with crude oil rallying $1.13 per barrel.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed just 110,946 RB in upland cotton bookings for the week of August 8 as Pakistan led the way with purchases of 47,200 RB. Export shipments were tallied at 131,271 RB for that week, with 35,400 RB headed to Vietnam and 27,400 RB to China.

The Seam reported 991 bales of cotton sold in their online auction with prices averaging 65.64 cents/lb, down 6 points from the previous day. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on August 14, leaving 15,526 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 100 points on August 13 to 79.45 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) is 55.35 cents/lb for the next week through Thursday, up 11 points on the week.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 67.15, up 10 points, currently down 80 points

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 68.72, up 7 points, currently down 72 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 70.04, up 3 points currently down 70 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

