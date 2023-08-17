Cotton Lower on Thursday Morning

Cotton futures are showing lower trade so far on Thursday morning, with contracts down 52 to 54 points in the front months. They were trending lower on Wednesday, with contracts drifting 3 to 88 points in the red. The outside markets were a negative influence on things, with the Dollar Index 24 points higher and Crude Oil down $1.72/barrel.

The Cotlook A Index was 140 points weaker to 96.95 cents/lb on 8/15. The AWP for cotton is 70.25 cents/lb, and will be updated this afternoon by USDA. ICE Certified Stocks for 8/15 were 347 bales, with 33 decertified.

Oct 23 Cotton closed at 85.32, down 88 points, currently down 54 points

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 84.72, down 38 points, currently down 53 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 84.64, down 37 points, currently down 53 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

