News & Insights

Stocks

Cotton Lower on Thursday

August 17, 2023 — 12:51 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Cotton futures are down 37 to 99 points so far on Thursday. The outside markets should be supportive, with the Dollar Index slightly lower and Crude Oil back up $1.21/barrel.

This morning’s Export Sales report tallied cotton bookings for 23/24 at 186,276 RB, taking the shipped and unshipped sales for the fresh MY to 5.126 million RB. Sales to China dominated the total, with 138,375 RB sold. Export shipments came in at 202,297 RB, a 56.83% increase over the previous partial week total. A total of 125,022 RB were headed to China. 

The Cotlook A Index was 130 points lower to 95.65 cents/lb on 8/16. The AWP for cotton is 70.25 cents/lb, and will be updated this afternoon by USDA.   

Oct 23 Cotton  is at 84.95, down 37 points,

Dec 23 Cotton  is at 83.78, down 94 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  is at 83.71, down 93 points


On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.