Cotton Lower at Midday

Cotton futures are posting weaker trade at Monday’s midday, with contracts 21 to 66 points lower. Outside markets should be providing support but are being ignored, with crude oil up $2.12/barrel and te dollar index down 41 points.

Managed money firms were adding shorts in cotton during the week that ended 11/14, according to the Commitment of Traders data. That flipped the group from an 8.7k net long to a 5,899 contract net short. Commercial traders were closing hedges in near equal order. With 35k fewer hedges in place, the net short was 504 contracts weaker to 45,517.

USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review showed 18,040 bales were sold at spot during the week, averaging 73.79 cents/lb. The season’s total sale was marked at 148,028 bales, compared to 57,375 last year.

The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on November 17 at 90.90 cents/lb. The AWP for this week is 64.23 cents/lb and will be adjusted by FSA later this week. ICE certified stocks for 11/17 were 86,868 bales.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 78.23, down 69 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 81.08, down 43 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 81.73, down 46 points

