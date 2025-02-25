Cotton Losses Resume on Tuesday Morning

Cotton price action is down 47 to 51 points in the nearbys early on Tuesday. Futures settled the Monday session with strength, as contracts were up 43 to 54 points as the final bell range. Crude oil futures were back up 52 cents/barrel, with the US dollar index up 101 on the day.

The Cotlook A Index was down another 25 points on 2/21 at 78.05 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged last Friday at 1,732 bales of certified stocks. The Seam tallied 5,276 bales in February 21 online sales, with an average price of 62.13 cents/lb. The USDA raised their Adjusted World Price (AWP) last Thursday by 68 points to 54.67 cents/lb.

Commodity Bulletin:

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 66.51, up 43 points, currently unch

May 25 Cotton closed at 67.88, up 54 points, currently down 51 points

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 68.8, up 49 points, currently down 47 points

