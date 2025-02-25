News & Insights

Stocks

Cotton Losses Resume on Tuesday Morning

February 25, 2025 — 02:22 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton price action is down 47 to 51 points in the nearbys early on Tuesday. Futures settled the Monday session with strength, as contracts were up 43 to 54 points as the final bell range. Crude oil futures were back up 52 cents/barrel, with the US dollar index up 101 on the day. 

The Cotlook A Index was down another 25 points on 2/21 at 78.05 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged last Friday at 1,732 bales of certified stocks. The Seam tallied 5,276 bales in February 21 online sales, with an average price of 62.13 cents/lb. The USDA raised their Adjusted World Price (AWP) last Thursday by 68 points to 54.67 cents/lb.

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

Mar 25 Cotton  closed at 66.51, up 43 points, currently unch

May 25 Cotton  closed at 67.88, up 54 points, currently down 51 points

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 68.8, up 49 points, currently down 47 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.