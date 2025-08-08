Cotton Losses Push to Friday Morning

Cotton price action is showing losses of 26 to 55 points. Futures closed out the Thursday session with contracts down 29 to 74 points. The US dollar index was back down $0.058 to $97.925, as crude oil futures were down 8 cents.

Weekly Export Sales data showed a total of net reductions of 17,172 RB in the week ending on 7/31 for old crop to round out the marketing year. A total of 598,393 RB is carried over from unshipped sales, with 107,300 RB sold for new crop in the last week of July. Shipments to round out the 2024/25 marketing year were 182,334 RB, taking the total to 11.191 million RB.

The Cotlook A Index was up 50 points at 78.25 cents on August 6. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/5, with the certified stocks level at 21,617 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down 13 points on Thursday afternoon at 54.39 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 64.96, down 74 points, currently down 26 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 66.43, down 41 points, currently down 55 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 67.9, down 29 points currently down 51 points

