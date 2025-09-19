Cotton Losses Hold into Friday’s Midday

Cotton futures closed are trading with Friday midday losses of 50 to 69 points. The outside markets continue to be pressure factors, with the US dollar index up another $0.304 on the day to $97.275 and crude oil futures $0.49 lower.

USDA tallied upland cotton export business (combined shipped and unshipped sales) at 3.973 million RB, which is down 18% from last year. That is now 36% of the USDA projection and lagging the 52% average sales pace.

The Cotlook A Index was back down 45 points at 78.65 cents on September 18. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 69 points on Thursday at 54.79 cents/lb. The Seam reported 151 bales sold on Thursday at an average price of 65.00 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were again steady on 9/18, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 64.5, down 69 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 66.38, down 52 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 68.34, down 50 points

