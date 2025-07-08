Cotton Losses Extending on Tuesday

Cotton futures are falling another 60 to 77 points lower on Tuesday. Crude oil is up another 79 cents/barrel at $68.72, with the US dollar index $0.144 higher to $97.285.

Weekly Crop Progress data showed the US cotton crop at 48% squared, with 14% setting bolls, both 1% behind average. Condition ratings were up 1% to 52% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index steady at 336.

Commitment of Traders data showed a 5,175 contract reduction to the net short in cotton futures and options during the week ending on July 1, taking it to 42,910 contracts.

The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on 7/7 at 79.15. ICE cotton stocks were down 2,335 bales on July 7 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 37,989 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 116 points on Thursday afternoon at 55.34 cents/lb.

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 65.39, down 27 points,

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 66.02, down 77 points,

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 67.29, down 60 points

