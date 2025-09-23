Cotton Looking At Steady Trade on Tuesday Morning

Cotton price action is within 3 points of unchanged early on Tuesday. Futures posted Monday losses of 7 to 10 points in the nearbys at the close, with October down 62 cents. The US dollar index was back down $0.320 on the day to $96.950 and crude oil futures 3 cents lower.

Crop Progress data showed a total of 60% of the US cotton crop with bolls opening, 1% above the average pace. Harvest was at 12% complete, on par with normal. Cotton conditions were down 5% to 47% gd/ex, as the Brugler500 index fell 11 points to 333.

NASS released their not twice a month Cotton Ginnings report, with 464,300 RB of cotton ginned as of September 15 across the country, 31% below the same point last year.

The Cotlook A Index was down another 25 points at 78.40 cents on September 19. ICE cotton stocks were again steady on 9/19, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 69 points on Thursday at 54.79 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 64.32, down 62 points, currently down 45 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 66.22, down 7 points, currently up 1 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 68.18, down 10 points, currently down 3 points

