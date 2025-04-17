Cotton Looking to Close Out Week with Gains

Cotton futures are up 47 to 72 points so far on Thursday’s midday. Crude oil futures are up $2.31/barrel on the day, with the US dollar index back up $0.167 to $99.310. The markets will be closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed a total of 201,990 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on April 10, a 5-week high. That was up 75.52% from last week and 38.24% above the same week last year. Vietnam was the top buyer of 90,900 RB, with 35,300 RR sold to India. Shipments were down 12.99% from last week at 328,215 RB, which was still 23.05% above this week in 2024. The top destination was Vietnam at 87,100 RB, with 56,600 RB headed to Pakistan.

The Seam reported 5,231 cash bales sold online on 4/16, at an average price of 64.63 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 85 points on Wednesday at 77.25 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 16 with a certified stocks level of 14,478 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 212 points last week to 53.10 cents/lb. It will be updated today.

May 25 Cotton is at 66.26, up 47 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 67.09, up 72 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.43, up 52 points

