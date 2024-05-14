News & Insights

Cotton Limit Down in July

May 14, 2024 — 02:35 pm EDT

The cotton market posting 63 to 131 point losses across most contracts on Tuesday, as July is down the 3 cent limit. Crude oil is down $1.13 and adding to the pressure.

Crop Progress data from Monday afternoon indicated that 33% of the US cotton crop was planted as of Sunday May 12. That was a 9% move on the week, but slowed the lead over the 5-year average pace to 2%. Of the major states, TX was even with the average at 28% complete, with GA 3% head of normal at 35%.

ICE certified cotton stocks were down 1,046 on decertification on May 13 at 165,265 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down another 120 points on May 13 at 85.20 cents/lb. The AWP dropped another 91 points to 59.64 last Thursday and is good through this week.

Jul 24 Cotton  is at 74.63, down 300 points,

Oct 24 Cotton  is at 75.75, down 131 points,

Mar 25 Cotton  is at 76.1, down 102 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

