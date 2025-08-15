Cotton Leaks Lower into the Weekend

Cotton futures closed out the Friday session with contracts down 7 to 18 points, as December still managed to post a 94 point gain this week on the early half strength. The US dollar index was down another $0.383 to $97.720, as crude oil futures were down another $0.78.

CFTC data showed a total of 1,931 contracts added to the managed money net short position as of Tuesday, taking it to 57,083 contracts on August 12.

USDA’s Export Sales data as the new crop book at 3.127 million RB, which is 28% of the full year USDA export forecast and behind the 45% average sales pace.

The Seam reported 2,019 bales sold on the Thursday online auction at an average price of 68.32 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 55 points at 79.40 cents on August 14. ICE cotton stocks were down 1,225 bales on 8/13 via decertifications, with the certified stocks level at 17,017 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 66 points on Thursday at 55.05 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 66.1, down 7 points,

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 67.54, down 14 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 69.07, down 18 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

