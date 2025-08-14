Cotton Leaking Lower on Thursday Morning

Cotton price action is down 15 to 20 points across the front months on Thursday morning. Futures closed out the Wednesday session with contracts 52 to 66 in the red, as futures reverted lower from the USDA led rally on Tuesday. The US dollar index was back down $0.302 to $97.625, as crude oil futures were down another 45 cents.
The Seam reported 1,066 bales sold on the Tuesday online auction at an average price of 60.98 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 20 points at 78.20 cents on August 12. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/11, with the certified stocks level at 18,242 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down 13 points on last week at 54.39 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday
Oct 25 Cotton closed at 66.41, down 66 points, currently down 16 points
Dec 25 Cotton closed at 67.73, down 66 points, currently down 20 points
Mar 26 Cotton closed at 69.32, down 52 points, currently down 19 pointsOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
