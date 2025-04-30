Cotton Leaking Lower Again on Wednesday Morning

Cotton prices are down 16 to 37 points early on Wednesday. Futures closed with losses on Tuesday with most contracts down 70 to 106 points. The outside markets were a pressure factor, with crude oil futures back down $1.87/barrel and the US dollar index down $0.211 to $99.000.

NASS pegged the US cotton crop at 15% planted as of 4/27, now 1 percentage point faster than the 5-year average pace.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The Cotlook A Index was back down 40 points on Friday at 80.15 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 25 with a certified stocks level of 14,478 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 145 points last Thursday to 54.88 cents/lb.

May 25 Cotton closed at 66.35, down 3 points, currently unch

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 66.49, down 106 points, currently down 31 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 68.27, down 74 points, currently down 33 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.