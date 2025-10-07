Cotton Leaking Back Lower on Monday

Cotton futures are posting mostly weaker trade on Monday, with losses of 11 to 15 points, and soon to expire October up 21 points. The US dollar index is back up $0.410 on Monday to $97.825, with crude oil extending the recent bounce, up $0.96/barrel.

The October 3 online auction from The Seam showed 240 sales at an average price of 62.30 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 50 points on Friday to 76.45 cents. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on 10/3, with the certified stocks level at 17,891 bales.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Oct 25 Cotton is at 62.86, up 21 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 65.16, down 14 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 67.08, down 11 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.