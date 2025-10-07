Stocks

Cotton Leaking Back Lower on Monday

October 07, 2025 — 06:49 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures are posting mostly weaker trade on Monday, with losses of 11 to 15 points, and soon to expire October up 21 points. The US dollar index is back up $0.410 on Monday to $97.825, with crude oil extending the recent bounce, up $0.96/barrel.

The October 3 online auction from The Seam showed 240 sales at an average price of 62.30 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 50 points on Friday to 76.45 cents. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on 10/3, with the certified stocks level at 17,891 bales. 

Oct 25 Cotton  is at 62.86, up 21 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 65.16, down 14 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 67.08, down 11 points

