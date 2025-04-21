Cotton Kicking Off the Week with Gains

Cotton price action is up 4 to 25 points so far. Futures posted gains of 53 to 76 points on Thursday to round out the week with May up 43 points last week. Crude oil futures were up $2.10/barrel on the day, with the US dollar index back up $0.037 to $99.180.

CFTC Commitment of Traders data showed spec funds adding back 13,273 contracts to their net short position as of April 15 to 42,418 contracts.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed a total of 201,990 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on April 10. That took the total export commitment figure to 10.755 million which is 106% of the USDA export forecast and above the 103% average pace.

The Seam reported 5,231 cash bales sold online on 4/16, at an average price of 64.63 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 85 points on Wednesday at 77.25 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 16 with a certified stocks level of 14,478 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 33 points on Thursday to 53.43 cents/lb.

May 25 Cotton closed at 66.32, up 53 points, currently up 25 points

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 67.13, up 76 points, currently up 4 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 68.44, up 53 points, currently up 6 points

