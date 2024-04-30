Cotton in the Red on Turnaround Tuesday

Cotton futures are posting losses of 72 to 304 points on Tuesday, pressure by some outside market factors. Crude Oil is down $0.96 per barrel, with the US dollar index up 602 points on the day.

Weekly Crop Progress data indicated 15% of the US cotton crop planted a of 4/28, a 4% move on the week and 1% ahead of the 5-year average pace. Of the major states, TX was 18% complete, even with normal, as GA was 1% above the 5-year average pace at 10%.

ICE certified cotton stocks were down 937 bales on April 29 at 182,659 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down 5 points on April 29 at 87.75 cents/lb. The AWP dropped another 85 points to 61.33 last Thursday and is in effect through this Thursday.

May 24 Cotton is at 79.3, down 72 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 78.48, down 304 points,

Dec 24 Cotton is at 76.89, down 136 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

