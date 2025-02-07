Cotton Holds Steady on Thursday

Cotton prices are trying to end the week with some strength, as contracts are up 25 to 32 points in early Friday trade. Futures posted marginally mixed trade on Thursday, with nearby March down a point and other contracts up 2 to 3 points. The outside markets were pressure factors, as crude oil futures were down $0.51/barrel. The US dollar index was up 0.113 on the day.

Export Sales data from USDA showed cotton bookings at 188,909 RB in the week that ended on 1/30, a 4-week low. That was down 32.63% from last week and 33.5% below the same week last year. Turkey was the buyer of 49,700 RB, with44,300 RB for Pakistan. Shipments were tallied at 221,058 RB, back up 44% from last week but down 11.05% from the same week in 2024. Vietnam was the largest destination of 58,900 TB, with 36,400 RB shipped to Pakistan.

The Seam reported 5,660 bales of online sales on February 5 at an average price of 57.54 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Wednesday, at 218 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 100 points on 2/5 at 78.05 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 84 points on Thursday at 53.18 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 66.03, down 1 points, currently up 31 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 67.22, up 2 points, currently up 30 points

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 68.37, up 3 points, currently up 29 points

