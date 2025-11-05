Cotton Holding Steady on Wednesday

Cotton futures are showing mixed action, with December up 4 points and other neabys down 1 to 2 cents. Crude oil futures are down 85 cents/barrel to $59.71 in the day, with the US dollar index up $0.005 to $100.075.
The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed 729 bales sold with an average price of 65.95 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on 11/4 at 77.10 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 4 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales.
Dec 25 Cotton is at 65.24, up 4 points,
Mar 26 Cotton is at 66.41, down 1 points,
May 26 Cotton is at 67.55, down 2 points
