Cotton Holding Steady on Tuesday Morning

Cotton prices are 1 to 2 points higher in the nearbys and down 1 to 4 in other contracts so far on Tuesday. Futures posted losses on Monday, with contracts 26 to 34 points in the red. Crude oil futures were down $1.56/barrel on the day. The US dollar index was down 105 points on the day.

The Seam reported 12,724 bales of online sales on January 24 at an average price of 51.93 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Thursday, at 218 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 30 points on 1/24 at 77.90 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down another 27 points from the previous week on Thursday afternoon at 53.71 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 67.27, down 34 points, currently up 1 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 68.36, down 31 points, currently up 2 points

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 69.51, down 26 points, currently down 4 points

