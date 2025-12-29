Cotton Holding onto Slight Gains on Monday

Cotton futures are showing slight 5 to 10 point gains across the front months on Monday. Crude oil futures are $1.35 per barrel higher at $58.09. The US dollar index is up $0.152 to $97.850.
The December 26 online auction from The Seam showed sales of 9,181 bales at an average price of 60.31 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 50 points on Wednesday at 74.00 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 12/26 with the certified stocks level at 11,600 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.02 cents/lb on Monday morning after being delayed due to the holiday last week, up just 3 points from the week prior. The LDP rate is now 1.98 cents.
Mar 26 Cotton is at 64.54, up 5 points,
May 26 Cotton is at 65.87, up 9 points,
Jul 26 Cotton is at 67.03, up 8 points
