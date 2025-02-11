News & Insights

Cotton Holding onto Rally at Midday

Cotton futures are trading with 72 to 81 point gains across the front months on Monday. The outside markets are mixed factors, as crude oil futures were up $1.40/barrel. The US dollar index is adding some pressure, up $0.262 on the day.

Commitment of Traders data from CFTC showed specs adding to their record net short position in cotton futures and options as of Tuesday by 8,833 contracts. As of February 4, they were net short 62,407 contracts.

The Seam reported 5,705 bales of online sales on February 7 at an average price of 61.68 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Friday, at 218 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was back up 20 points on 2/7 at 77.40 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 84 points on Thursday at 53.18 cents/lb. 

Mar 25 Cotton  is at 66.44, up 81 points,

May 25 Cotton  is at 67.6, up 78 points,

Jul 25 Cotton  is at 68.68, up 72 points

