Stocks

Cotton Holding Lower at Midday

September 22, 2025 — 05:38 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures are trading with contracts down 3 to 5 cents at Monday’s midday, with October down 64 cents. The US dollar index is back $0.230 on the day to $97.040 and crude oil futures $0.28 lower. 

The weekly CFTC Commitment of Traders report indicated managed money trimming their net short in cotton futures and options by 9,844 contracts to 59,061 contracts by September 16.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The Cotlook A Index was down another 25 points at 78.40 cents on September 19. ICE cotton stocks were again steady on 9/19, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 69 points on Thursday at 54.79 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton  is at 64.3, down 64 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 66.26, down 3 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 68.23, down 5 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.