Cotton Holding Lower at Midday

Cotton futures are trading with contracts down 3 to 5 cents at Monday’s midday, with October down 64 cents. The US dollar index is back $0.230 on the day to $97.040 and crude oil futures $0.28 lower.

The weekly CFTC Commitment of Traders report indicated managed money trimming their net short in cotton futures and options by 9,844 contracts to 59,061 contracts by September 16.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The Cotlook A Index was down another 25 points at 78.40 cents on September 19. ICE cotton stocks were again steady on 9/19, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 69 points on Thursday at 54.79 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 64.3, down 64 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 66.26, down 3 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 68.23, down 5 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.