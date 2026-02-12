Cotton Holding Higher on Wednesday

Cotton futures are trading with 15 to 28 point gains across the front months at Wednesday’s midday. Crude oil futures are down $0.94 per barrel on the day at $64.90. The US dollar index is down $0.010 to $96.665.

The Seam showed sales on 10,876 bales sold on 2/10, averaging 57.48 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 75 points on Tuesday at 73.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 3,938 bales February 10, with the certified stocks level at 99,096 bales. The Adjusted World Price for the current week is 49.78 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 61.87, up 28 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 63.95, up 17 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 65.64, up 16 points

