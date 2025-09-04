Cotton Holding Higher on Wednesday

Cotton futures are trading steady to 11 points higher, with October thin and up 76 points. The US dollar index is up $0.367 on the day to $97.980, with crude oil futures $1.69 lower.
The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed 90% of the US cotton crop setting bolls as of Sunday (vs. 93% on average), with 28% listed as bolls opening and behind the 30% average pace. Condition ratings were down 3% to 51% gd/ex, as the Brugler 500 index was down 5 points to 344.
The Seam reported 279 bales sold on Tuesday at an average price of 64.03 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady at 77.95 cents on September 2. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 9/2, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 59 points last week at 54.94 cents/lb.
Oct 25 Cotton is at 65.33, up 76 points,
Dec 25 Cotton is at 66.16, up 11 points,
Mar 26 Cotton is at 68, up 9 points
