Cotton Holding Gains at Wednesday’s Midday

Cotton futures are trading with 40 to 50 point gains at Wednesday’s midday. Crude oil is up $1.60/barrel, with the US dollar index $0.37 lower.

Earlier today, President Trump announced a trade deal with Vietnam, stating the country is charging no tariffs on US goods. Nearly 24.8% of all US cotton export commitments for 2024/25 have been for Vietnam.

The Seam reported 97 bales sold in the Tuesday online auction at an average price of 64 cents. The Cotlook A Index was back down 125 points on 7/1 at 78.90. ICE cotton stocks were down 195 on July 1 via decertification, with a certified stocks level of 40,488 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 15 points last Thursday at 54.18 cents/lb. It will be updated tomorrow.

Jul 25 Cotton is at 66.28, unch

Oct 25 Cotton is at 68.15, up 47 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.51, up 48 points

