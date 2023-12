Cotton Holding Gains through Midday

Midday cotton prices are still 34 to 59 points in the black, though futures are ~20 off their daily highs.

Cotton Ginnings data from Friday’s USD report showed 10.21 million RB of cotton had been ginned as of December 15. That was the smallest total for mid-December since 2015 and a 1.73 million RB increase in the first 2 weeks of December.

The Cotlook A Index for 12/22 was 10 points lower at 89.40 cents/lb. The AWP for the week is 63.80, down from 65.67 cents the previous week. It will be in effect until next Thursday. The ICE certified stocks for 12/19 were 5,141 bales.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 80.47, up 71 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 81.26, up 62 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 81.71, up 64 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.